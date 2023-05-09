tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

One Stop Systems (OSS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

One Stop Systems (OSS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16.88 million. Last quarter, One Stop Systems missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.14 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -3.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OSS stock has fallen by -19.37%.

Is One Stop Systems Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OSS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $5.50, implying upside potential of 125.87% from current levels.

OSS shares have lost about -19.90% in the past six months.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on OSS

OSS to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Press ReleasesOSS to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET
12d ago
OSS
OSS Demonstrates Rigel Solution using TMGcore’s EdgeBox-X for Edge Applications at Sea-Air-Space Conference
OSS
One Stop Systems price target lowered to $5 from $6 at Alliance Global Partners
OSS
More OSS Latest News >

