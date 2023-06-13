OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/15/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect OncoSec Medical Inc to post earnings of -$16.98 per share. Last quarter, OncoSec Medical Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$2.65 on estimates of -$28.90. The stock fell by -18.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ONCS stock has fallen by -79.80%.

About OncoSec Medical Inc

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.

