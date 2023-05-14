Omniq Corp (OMQS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Omniq Corp (OMQS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Omniq Corp to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $27.7 million. Last quarter, Omniq Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.53 on estimates of -$0.41. The stock rose by 13.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OMQS stock has risen by 32.30%.

About Omniq Corp

OMNIQ Corp. focuses in the design, delivery, deployment, and support of supply chain mobility solutions. It offers hardware supplies and accessories, software for supply chain applications, infrastructure, networking, security & management, industrial internet of things, RFID solutions, mobile cloud analytics, and voice & vision solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

