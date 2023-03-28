Omniab, Inc. (OABI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Omniab, Inc. (OABI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Omniab, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $22.76 million. Last quarter, Omniab, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.29 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock fell by -10.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OABI stock has fallen by -2.88%.

Is Omniab, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OABI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.50, implying upside potential of 211.57% from current levels.

OABI shares have lost about -66.96% in the past six months.

About Omniab, Inc.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.