OLLI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $451.08 million. Last quarter, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.84 on estimates of $0.79. The stock rose by 9.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OLLI stock has risen by 23.35%.

Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OLLI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $63.55, implying upside potential of 10.16% from current levels.

OLLI shares have gained about 0.63% in the past six months.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

