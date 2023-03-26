Olb Group, Inc. (OLB) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Olb Group, Inc. (OLB) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Olb Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.2 million. Last quarter, Olb Group, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock rose by 2.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OLB stock has risen by 13.91%.

About Olb Group, Inc.

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. It offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with a wide range of products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding, and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

