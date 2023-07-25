OFC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $150.38 million. Last quarter, Corporate Office Properties Trust beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.70 on estimates of $0.27. The stock rose by 3.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OFC stock has risen by 2.41%.

Is Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OFC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $29.33, implying upside potential of 13.16% from current levels.

OFC shares have lost about -5.40% in the past six months.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.