NYXH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Nyxoah Sa (NYXH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah Sa to post earnings of -EUR0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.24 million. Last quarter, Nyxoah Sa missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.51 on estimates of -EUR0.30. The stock rose by 4.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NYXH stock has risen by 50.28%.

Is Nyxoah Sa Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NYXH stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.04, implying upside potential of 76.60% from current levels.

NYXH shares have gained about 36.13% in the past six months.

About Nyxoah Sa

Nyxoah SA is a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah’s solution platform is based on the Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

