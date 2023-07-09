Nyfosa AB (2JM) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nyfosa AB (2JM) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/11/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nyfosa AB to post earnings of SEK1.44 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK880.67 million. Last quarter, Nyfosa AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.34 on estimates of SEK1.48. The stock fell by -1.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 2JM stock has fallen by -23.62%.

About Nyfosa AB

Nyfosa AB is a transaction-based and opportunistic property company in which business activities are in focus. The company acquires, manages, improves, and sells properties throughout Sweden. The property portfolio is divided into the categories of Offices, Logistics/Warehouse, and Other.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.