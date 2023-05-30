NX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Quanex Building Products (NX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $270.43 million. Last quarter, Quanex Building Products missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.18 on estimates of $0.26. The stock fell by -16.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NX stock has fallen by -10.56%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The company operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other. The North American Engineered Components segment focuses on vinyl profiles, insulating glass spacers, screens and other fenestration components. The European Engineered Components segment comprises United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing spacers. The North American Cabinet Components segment includes woodcraft. The Unallocated Corporate and Other segment comprises transaction expenses, stock-based compensation, long-term incentive awards based on the performance of its common stock and other factors, certain severance and legal costs not deemed to be allocable to all segments, depreciation of corporate assets, interest expense, other, net, income taxes and inter-segment eliminations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

