Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nuvve Holding Corp. to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $700 thousand. Last quarter, Nuvve Holding Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.38 on estimates of -$0.35. The stock fell by -14.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NVVE stock has fallen by -18.71%.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

