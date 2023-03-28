Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.
Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nuvve Holding Corp. to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $700 thousand. Last quarter, Nuvve Holding Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.38 on estimates of -$0.35. The stock fell by -14.81% the day after the last earnings release.
Year-to-date, NVVE stock has fallen by -15.40%.
About Nuvve Holding Corp.
