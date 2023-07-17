Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation to post earnings of $1.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.77 billion. Last quarter, Northern Trust Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.51 on estimates of $1.52. The stock fell by -9.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NTRS stock has fallen by -18.09%.

Is Northern Trust Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NTRS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $81.45, implying upside potential of 14.41% from current levels.

NTRS shares have lost about -27.07% in the past six months.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

