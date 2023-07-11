Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Northern Technologies International (NTIC) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $20.6 million. Last quarter, Northern Technologies International missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.10 on estimates of $0.18. The stock rose by 3.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NTIC stock has fallen by -17.19%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.