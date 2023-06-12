Norsk Solar AS (62L) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Norsk Solar AS (62L) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/14/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Norsk Solar AS to post earnings of -NOK0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1.6 million. Last quarter, Norsk Solar AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.33 on estimates of -NOK0.33. The stock fell by -8.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 62L stock has fallen by -49.68%.

About Norsk Solar AS

Norsk Solar AS is a vertically integrated, independent power producer. It develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic power plants that deliver clean energy to companies and state utilities under long-term contracts.

