NORMA Group SE (0P38) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

NORMA Group SE (0P38) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect NORMA Group SE to post earnings of EUR0.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR281.73 million. Last quarter, NORMA Group SE missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.36 on estimates of EUR0.55. The stock rose by 4.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0P38 stock has risen by 45.26%.

Is NORMA Group SE Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0P38 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR28.33, implying upside potential of 14.86% from current levels.

0P38 shares have gained about 71.76% in the past six months.

About NORMA Group SE

NORMA Group SE manufactures a wide range of joining technology solutions. Its products are primarily constructed from steel and help seal, connect, or ensure reliable flow of liquids, gases, and other elements. The components and finished solutions are used in various industries and can be found in transportation vehicles, household appliances, engines, plumbing systems, and medical fields. Norma has three primary product categories: clamps, joining elements, and fluid systems/connectors. It supplies single-component, multicomponent, and complex systems to meet customer requirements. The company uses a global sales and distribution network to reach customers and supply customized solutions across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

