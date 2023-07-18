Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordic Paper Holding AB to post earnings of SEK1.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.2 billion. Last quarter, Nordic Paper Holding AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.72 on estimates of SEK2.33. The stock rose by 1.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NPH stock has fallen by -2.02%.

About Nordic Paper Holding AB

Nordic Paper Holding AB is a producer of specialty paper within kraft paper and natural greaseproof paper. The company’s production of pulp and paper takes place at four production mills – Saffle, Backhammar and Amotfors in Sweden and Greaker in Norway. The two mills Saffle and Greaker, are focused on the production of the natural greaseproof paper, whereas the Amotfors and Backhammar mills focus on the production of kraft paper.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.