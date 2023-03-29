NORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

NORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

NORDEX AG (NRDXF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect NORDEX AG to post earnings of -EUR0.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.61 billion. Last quarter, NORDEX AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.42 on estimates of -EUR0.60. The stock fell by -2.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NRDXF stock has risen by 0.85%.

Is NORDEX AG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NRDXF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.50, implying upside potential of 13.35% from current levels.

NRDXF shares have gained about 70.09% in the past six months.

About NORDEX AG

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NRDXF

NORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsNORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3d ago
NRDXF
Nordex downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
More NRDXF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NRDXF

NORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsNORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3d ago
NRDXF
Nordex downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
The FlyNordex downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
2M ago
More NRDXF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >