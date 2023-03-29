NORDEX AG (NRDXF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

NORDEX AG (NRDXF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect NORDEX AG to post earnings of -EUR0.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.61 billion. Last quarter, NORDEX AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.42 on estimates of -EUR0.60. The stock fell by -2.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NRDXF stock has risen by 0.85%.

Is NORDEX AG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NRDXF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.50, implying upside potential of 13.35% from current levels.

NRDXF shares have gained about 70.09% in the past six months.

About NORDEX AG

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.