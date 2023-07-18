Nobia AB (0GW0) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nobia AB (0GW0) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nobia AB to post earnings of SEK0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.73 billion. Last quarter, Nobia AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.08 on estimates of -SEK0.09. The stock fell by -10.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GW0 stock has fallen by -39.46%.

About Nobia AB

Nobia AB is a Sweden-based furniture company that designs, manufactures, and sells various kitchen products. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Nordic region, Denmark, Finland, and Austria. Nobia sells its products through a network of subsidiaries to retailers, builders’ merchants, DIY stores, and professional construction companies. The company generates the majority of its net sales from the UK and, secondarily, from the Nordic region. The core brands of Nobia include Magnet, HTH, Marbodal, A la Carte, Sigdal, and ewe. The firm derives revenue from the sale and installation services of kitchen products and other products.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.