NMTR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.73 per share. Last quarter, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.06 on estimates of -$0.82. The stock rose by 0.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NMTR stock has fallen by -47.72%.

Is 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NMTR stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $19.85, implying upside potential of 2,518.73% from current levels.

NMTR shares have lost about -66.39% in the past six months.

About 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It foucs on developing novel medicines for autoimmune inflammatory disease. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

