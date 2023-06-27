NMRD Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nemaura Medical (NMRD) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nemaura Medical to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $200 thousand. Last quarter, Nemaura Medical beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.18. The stock fell by -7.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NMRD stock has fallen by -57.02%.

Is Nemaura Medical Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NMRD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.00, implying upside potential of 988.44% from current levels.

NMRD shares have lost about -59.84% in the past six months.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical device research. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT is consist of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

