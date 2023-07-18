NLTBF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nolato AB Class B (NLTBF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nolato AB Class B to post earnings of SEK0.58 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.6 billion. Last quarter, Nolato AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.50 on estimates of SEK0.48. The stock rose by 1.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NLTBF stock has fallen by -14.45%.

About Nolato AB Class B

Nolato AB is a Swedish company that develops and manufactures plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products. The firm’s operations are organized in three segments based on end market: medical, which develops complex product systems, components, and packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and supplements; telecom, which develops subsystems for mobile phones; and industrial, which develops systems for the automotive, hygiene, packaging, and furniture industries. Roughly a third of the firm’s revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.

