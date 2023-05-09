NLH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nova Leap Health (NLH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nova Leap Health to post earnings of C$0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$9.36 million. Last quarter, Nova Leap Health missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.01 on estimates of C$0.03. The stock fell by -4.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NLH stock has fallen by -22.00%.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp operates in the healthcare industry. The company is a provider of personal home care and support services. The principal business activities of the company and its subsidiaries are to provide skilled and non-medical home care to clients. Its service offering includes meal preparation, housekeeping, transportation, personal care and medication reminders.

