NLFKF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nilfisk Holding A/S to post earnings of EUR0.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR268.2 million. Last quarter, Nilfisk Holding A/S missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.44 on estimates of EUR0.58.

Year-to-date, NLFKF stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Nilfisk Holding A/S

Nilfisk Holding A/S through its subsidiaries manufactures and produces cleaning equipment. The product offered by the group includes floor cleaning machines, high-pressure cleaners, industrial vacuum cleaners and outdoor cleaning equipment. In addition, the firm also provides after-sales service for the professional cleaning industry. The operating segments of the organization are EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and other. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of Denmark.

