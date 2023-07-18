NJDCY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nidec Corporation Sponsored ADR (NJDCY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nidec Corporation Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.95 billion. Last quarter, Nidec Corporation Sponsored ADR missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.19 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock rose by 1.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NJDCY stock has risen by 5.43%.

About Nidec Corporation Sponsored ADR

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others. The Nidec segment includes Nidec Corporation, which develops and sells hard disk drive (HDD) motors, small motors, and in-vehicle products. The Nidec Electronics Thailand segment includes Nidec Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries. It also manufactures and sells HDD motors. The Nidec Singapore segment includes Nidec Singapore Pte Ltd. and its subsidiaries. It also sells HDD and other small motors. The Nidec Hong Kong segment includes Nidec (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries. It produces and markets HDD and other small motors. The Nidec Sankyo segment Nidec Sankyo Corp. and its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells automotive products, electronic components, and other small motors. The Nidec Copal segment includes Nidec Copal Corp. and its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells optical and electronic products and equipment. The Nidec Techno Motor segment includes Nidec Techno Motor Corp. and its subsidiaries. It produces and sells commercial and industrial products. The Nidec Motor segment includes Nidec US Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries in North and South America, Asia, and Europe. Its main products include consumer electronics and commercial and industrial products. The Nidec Motors & Actuators segment includes Nidec Motors & Actuators (Germany) GmbH and its subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, Asia, and North and South America. It manufactures and sells automotive products. The Others segment includes Nidec Global Service Corp. The company was founded by Shigenobu Nagamori and Hiroshi Kobe on July 23, 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

