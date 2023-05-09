NINOY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nikon Corporation (NINOY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nikon Corporation to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.33 billion. Last quarter, Nikon Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -0.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NINOY stock has risen by 17.13%.

About Nikon Corporation

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Precision Equipment, Imaging Products, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Precision Equipment segment covers products and services related to integrated circuit and liquid crystal display steppers. The Imaging Products segment manufactures and sells imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses. The Healthcare segment offers microscopes, measuring, and inspection equipment. The Industrial Metrology and Others segment includes glass, ophthalmic lenses, multi-turn absolute encoder and customized products. The company was founded by Koyata Iwasaki on July 25, 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.