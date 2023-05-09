Nice Ltd. (NICE) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nice Ltd. (NICE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nice Ltd. to post earnings of $1.98 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $563.97 million. Last quarter, Nice Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.04 on estimates of $1.93. The stock fell by -2.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NICE stock has fallen by -1.32%.

Is Nice Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NICE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $284.25, implying upside potential of 50.78% from current levels.

NICE shares have gained about 12.37% in the past six months.

About Nice Ltd.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation; public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics; situation management; and intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

