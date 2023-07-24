NGVT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Ingevity (NGVT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $486.43 million. Last quarter, Ingevity missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.09 on estimates of $1.13. The stock fell by -8.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NGVT stock has fallen by -13.25%.

Is Ingevity Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NGVT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $76.75, implying upside potential of 24.57% from current levels.

NGVT shares have lost about -24.64% in the past six months.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

