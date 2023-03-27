Neximmune, Inc. (NEXI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Neximmune, Inc. (NEXI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Neximmune, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.52 per share. Last quarter, Neximmune, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.60 on estimates of -$0.70. The stock fell by -3.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NEXI stock has risen by 25.00%.

About Neximmune, Inc.

NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ body’s T cells to generate immune response that mimics natural biology. Its creates therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases.

