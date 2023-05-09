News Corporation Class B (NWS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

News Corporation Class B (NWS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect News Corporation Class B to post earnings of $0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.38 billion. Last quarter, News Corporation Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.14 on estimates of $0.20. The stock fell by -9.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NWS stock has fallen by -5.68%.

About News Corporation Class B

News Corp is a media conglomerate with large presence in the U.S, the U.K., and Australia. Key brands include The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel (both 65%-owned), while its 62%-owned REA Group is the dominant real estate classified business in Australia.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.