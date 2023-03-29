Newrange Gold Corp (NRGOF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Newrange Gold Corp (NRGOF) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 03/31/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Newrange Gold Corp to post earnings of C$0.00 per share. Last quarter, Newrange Gold Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.00 on estimates of C$0.00. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NRGOF stock has risen by 64.00%.

About Newrange Gold Corp

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

