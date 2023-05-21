NEWR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect New Relic Inc. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $241.13 million. Last quarter, New Relic Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.32 on estimates of $0.15. The stock rose by 18.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NEWR stock has risen by 51.15%.

Is New Relic Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NEWR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $88.33, implying upside potential of 4.08% from current levels.

NEWR shares have gained about 62.31% in the past six months.

About New Relic Inc.

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based instrumentation and analytics platform that enables users to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time. It offers New Relic APM, MOBILE, SYNTHETICS, INFRASTRUCTURE, and INSIGHTS. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

