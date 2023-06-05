NEPT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/07/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.3 million. Last quarter, Neptune Wellness Solutions beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of -$0.74. The stock rose by 12.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NEPT stock has fallen by -35.19%.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabis products, and provides customized turnkey solutions, and specialty ingredients for the nutrition industry. It focuses on the development of value added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Its activities include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. The firm also active in five main areas such as Legal Cannabis Products, Turnkey Nutrition Solutions, Ingredients, Pet Supplements, and Consumer Brands. The company was founded by Henri Harland on October 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

