Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Neo Performance Materials (NEO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $142.06 million. Last quarter, Neo Performance Materials missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of $0.28. The stock fell by -16.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NEO stock has risen by 0.88%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The company’s products are used in numerous end-use applications, including micro motors, traction motors, autocatalysts, water emission-controls, healthcare (such as medical imaging), aerospace, clean energy technologies, superalloys, catalysts, magnetic materials, consumer electronics (such as smartphones and tablets), and fiber optics.

