NDSN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Corporation to post earnings of $2.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $639.29 million. Last quarter, Nordson Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.95 on estimates of $1.97. The stock fell by -13.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NDSN stock has fallen by -8.40%.

Is Nordson Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NDSN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $252.20, implying upside potential of 16.13% from current levels.

NDSN shares have lost about -5.48% in the past six months.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for applications. This segment provides packaging, polymer processing and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides standard and highly-customized equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other material. This segment provides cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing and drying systems. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

