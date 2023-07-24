NDEKY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nitto Denko (NDEKY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nitto Denko to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.46 billion. Last quarter, Nitto Denko beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.32 on estimates of $0.11. The stock fell by -0.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NDEKY stock has risen by 23.28%.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials. The Optronics segment produces liquid crystal display products, semiconductor devices, printed circuits, and functional materials. The Life Science segment offers medical-related products. The Others segment deals with polymer membranes. The company was founded on October 25, 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

