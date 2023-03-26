Ncino, Inc. (NCNO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ncino, Inc. (NCNO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ncino, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $104.52 million. Last quarter, Ncino, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 5.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NCNO stock has fallen by -16.87%.

Is Ncino, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NCNO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $32.14, implying upside potential of 46.29% from current levels.

NCNO shares have lost about -35.61% in the past six months.

About Ncino, Inc.

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflow and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. The company caters to global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions.

