NCGC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

NCC AB Class A (NCGC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect NCC AB Class A to post earnings of SEK3.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK14.44 billion. Last quarter, NCC AB Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.57 on estimates of -SEK0.46. The stock rose by 4.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NCGC stock has fallen by -3.71%.

About NCC AB Class A

NCC is a leading construction and property development company in the Nordic region. Its business operations are divided into five operating segments: NCC Infrastructure, NCC Building Sweden, NCC Building Nordics, NCC Industry, and NCC Property Development in descending order of total net sales. The company’s major projects include entire infrastructure build-outs such as tunnels, roads and railways, housing, office buildings, school and hospital construction, production of asphalt and stone materials, and commercial property development.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.