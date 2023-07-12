NC4 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nexam Chemical Holding AB (NC4) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nexam Chemical Holding AB to post earnings of -SEK0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK57.82 million. Last quarter, Nexam Chemical Holding AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.03 on estimates of -SEK0.03.

Year-to-date, NC4 stock has fallen by -29.77%.

About Nexam Chemical Holding AB

Nexam Chemical Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the production of plastics. It develops, manufactures, and sells heat-activated cross linkers for the plastics market. The company offers cross linkers for polyimides for various curing temperatures under the NEXIMID name; and a series of cross linkers for heat-activated crosslinking of products, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, PBT, various nylons, PEEK, etc. under the NEXAMITE name. All the operations are primarily functioned through the region of Sweden.

