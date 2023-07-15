NBNKF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordea Bank Abp to post earnings of €0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.91 billion. Last quarter, Nordea Bank Abp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.31 on estimates of €0.28. The stock fell by -0.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NBNKF stock has fallen by -1.59%.

Is Nordea Bank Abp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NBNKF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $35.87, implying upside potential of 236.86% from current levels.

NBNKF shares have lost about -7.89% in the past six months.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers household customers a full range of financial services and solutions through digital and other channels. The Commercial & Business Banking segment serves, advices and partners with small, medium and large corporate customers. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, cash management, and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services to large corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and pensions solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

