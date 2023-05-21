Nautilus (NLS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nautilus (NLS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $57.07 million. Last quarter, Nautilus missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.35 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock fell by -4.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NLS stock has fallen by -20.65%.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

