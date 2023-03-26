Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nauticus Robotics Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.53 million. Last quarter, Nauticus Robotics Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.67 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock rose by 2.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KITT stock has fallen by -16.44%.

About Nauticus Robotics Inc.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.