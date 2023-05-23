Nanoform Finland Oyj (4YL) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Nanoform Finland Oyj (4YL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nanoform Finland Oyj to post earnings of -EUR0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1 million. Last quarter, Nanoform Finland Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.15 on estimates of -EUR0.15. The stock fell by -3.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 4YL stock has fallen by -27.85%.

About Nanoform Finland Oyj

Nanoform Finland PLC is an nanoparticle medicine enabling company. The company works together with pharma and biotech partners to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules’ formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Its patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Its technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications.

