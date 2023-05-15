MURGY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored ADR (MURGY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $1.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16.79 billion. Last quarter, Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored ADR beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.17 on estimates of $1.00. The stock fell by -2.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MURGY stock has risen by 11.79%.

About Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored ADR

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment offers German life and health direct insurance business, and global travel insurance business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding direct business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.