MTYFF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Mty Food Group (MTYFF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mty Food Group to post earnings of C$1.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$282.04 million. Last quarter, Mty Food Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.75 on estimates of C$0.77. The stock rose by 4.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MTYFF stock has risen by 13.61%.

Is Mty Food Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MTYFF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $51.38, implying upside potential of 9.32% from current levels.

MTYFF shares have gained about 8.45% in the past six months.

About Mty Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

