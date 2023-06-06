MTN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Vail Resorts (MTN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of $8.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.27 billion. Last quarter, Vail Resorts missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $5.16 on estimates of $6.11. The stock fell by -3.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MTN stock has risen by 6.95%.

Is Vail Resorts Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MTN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $254.63, implying upside potential of 0.83% from current levels.

MTN shares have gained about 4.17% in the past six months.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.