Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Msc Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.02 billion. Last quarter, Msc Industrial Direct beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.45 on estimates of $1.35. The stock fell by -0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MSM stock has risen by 20.01%.

Is Msc Industrial Direct Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MSM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $96.80, implying upside potential of 0.68% from current levels.

MSM shares have gained about 17.49% in the past six months.

About Msc Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

