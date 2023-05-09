MRKR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. Last quarter, Marker Therapeutics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.48 on estimates of -$1.00. The stock fell by -31.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MRKR stock has fallen by -37.22%.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

