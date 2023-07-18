MPZAF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

MIPS AB (MPZAF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect MIPS AB to post earnings of SEK1.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK130.28 million. Last quarter, MIPS AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.53 on estimates of SEK0.64.

Year-to-date, MPZAF stock has fallen by -15.34%.

Is MIPS AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MPZAF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $53.79, implying upside potential of 10.11% from current levels.

About MIPS AB

MIPS AB manufactures and sells helmet-based safety and brain protection products in Sweden. The company sells MIPS Brain Protection System for helmet solutions in the consumer market such as bicycle, winter sports, motorcycle, horse riding, team sports and others; and in commercial markets such as military, police, rescue services.

