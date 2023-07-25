MPW Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $345 million. Last quarter, Medical Properties Trust missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.22. The stock rose by 7.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MPW stock has risen by 0.38%.

Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MPW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.43, implying upside potential of 9.27% from current levels.

MPW shares have lost about -9.83% in the past six months.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

